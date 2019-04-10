Featured
Several vehicles leave Highway 102 during slippery morning commute
A number of vehicles slid off Highway 102 during the morning commute on April 10, 2019. Roads were slick after a spring storm.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:06AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:08AM ADT
Slick roads made for a treacherous commute Wednesday morning, resulting in a number of collisions on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102.
Several vehicles ended up in the ditch near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, causing traffic to slow to a crawl.
There are no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the collisions.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said Wednesday morning that crews were out salting and plowing.
The RCMP were warning motorists about slippery roads and asking them to slow down.
The Halifax Stanfield International Airport was also warning travellers about traffic delays near the airport, and advised them to allow for extra time.