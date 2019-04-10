

CTV Atlantic





Slick roads made for a treacherous commute Wednesday morning, resulting in a number of collisions on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102.

Several vehicles ended up in the ditch near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, causing traffic to slow to a crawl.

There are no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the collisions.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said Wednesday morning that crews were out salting and plowing.

The RCMP were warning motorists about slippery roads and asking them to slow down.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport was also warning travellers about traffic delays near the airport, and advised them to allow for extra time.

EXTREMELY ICY CONDITIONS, HWY 102, both North and Southbound lanes. Traffic at a crawl, multiple vehicles off road.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/whInMj7i3J — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) April 10, 2019