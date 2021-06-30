HALIFAX -- A severe weather event swept through the Stewiacke, N.S. area Wednesday afternoon leaving a path of destruction behind.

The area, which is about 45 minutes north of Halifax, was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The storm brought downpours, hail and damaging winds in excess of 90 kilometres an hour.

Lieutenant Jeff McCurdy with the Stewiacke Fire Department says calls about the storm started coming in at approximately 3 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Facebook: Deidre Manning)

Trees and power poles were down as a result of the storm, leaving over 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark.

A barn on George Street was also destroyed, with debris strewn across the field.

(Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Andrew Ashford)