    • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Brunswick

    A pedestrian walks during a rainy day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A pedestrian walks during a rainy day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Environment Canada has issued a Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Brunswick on Saturday,

    Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the following areas: 

    • Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County
    • The western half of Restigouche County
    • Edmundston and Madawaska County
    • Fredericton and southern York County
    • Grand Falls and Victoria County
    • Oromocto and Sunbury County
    • St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
    • Woodstock and Carleton County.  

    Officials add strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are also possible for the areas.

    Residents are reminded to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if any threatening weather rolls in.

