Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Brunswick on Saturday,

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County

The western half of Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and southern York County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Oromocto and Sunbury County

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Woodstock and Carleton County.

Officials add strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are also possible for the areas.

Residents are reminded to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if any threatening weather rolls in.