Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued a Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Brunswick on Saturday,
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the following areas:
- Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County
- The western half of Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Fredericton and southern York County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Woodstock and Carleton County.
Officials add strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are also possible for the areas.
Residents are reminded to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if any threatening weather rolls in.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
More WestJet flight cancellations as strike hits tens of thousands of travellers
WesJet flight cancellations grew to over 800 Sunday afternoon, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
Canada Day is forecast to be rainy for many this year. Here's a look at weather and fireworks celebrations
Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration. Here's a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.
French voters propel far-right National Rally to strong lead in first-round legislative elections
France's high-stakes legislative elections propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong but not decisive lead in the first-round vote Sunday, polling agencies projected, dealing another slap to centrist President Emmanuel Macron after his risky decision to call voters back to the polls for the second time in three weeks.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Canada advances to Copa America quarterfinals after scoreless draw with Chile
Maxime Crépeau finished with three saves to lead Canada to a scoreless draw with Chile at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday night, sending the Canadians to the quarterfinal round of Copa America in their first appearance.
Fire tears through Ol’ Beautiful taproom in Inglewood
A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
'Expect to be surprised': How an Edmonton bar is taking mocktails to a new level
A new business is offering Edmontonians the chance to enjoy the bar without the buzz.
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
Crepeau leads Quebec contingent on Team Canada's historic Copa run
Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau is among the five soccer players from Quebec making names for themselves as Canada advances to the Copa America quarterfinals.
More than 200 people evacuated following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
Woman and child pulled from Rideau River in Hogs Back Park
Ottawa firefighters rescued a woman and a child who fell into the Rideau River in south Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.
10 things to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
Another teen charged with stunt driving on a northern Ont. highway
A 19-year-old driver was travelling 145km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 63 near North Bay,Ont., last week, police say.
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Most-read stories of the week: abandoned pets, an 'unbearable' living situation and Stanley cup celebrations
From abandoned animals to an 'unbearable' living situation and a fond farewell to one of CTV Kitchener's own, here are the most-read stories of the week.
Waterloo regional police to conduct alcohol screening at all traffic stops starting July 1
Starting on July 1, all drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers may face an alcohol screening test.
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
Chatham-Kent police investigate break and enter
In the early morning hours on Friday, Chatham-Kent police say two suspects gained entry into the fenced-in compound of Waste Connections at 91 Sass Rd. in Chatham.
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Trevor Harris heads to 6 game injured list, Shea Patterson to start on Thursday
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without quarterback Trevor Harris for a significant amount of time.
Death investigation underway in Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Cranbrook, B.C., elementary school significantly damaged in fire
An elementary school in B.C.’s East Kootenay region was left with significant damage after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.