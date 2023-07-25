Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes

Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.

A heat warning has been issued for parts of mainland Nova Scotia. The warning cautions that high temperatures away from the coast on both Tuesday and Wednesday may exceed 30 degrees, while humidex values will remain near 36 both days. A general decrease in both temperature and humidity is expected for the Maritimes through the weekend.

Heat warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Heat and humidity can provide fuel for thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon into the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in the province, with hazards in occurring thunderstorms potentially including downpours, wind gusts to 90 km/h, and pea-to-dime sized hail. If a thunderstorm is occurring in your vicinity, shelter should be taken.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large area of New Brunswick.

There is a lower chance of some thunderstorms developing in Kings and West Hants areas of Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon into evening.

Any thunderstorms and showers that develop in the heat of the day will weaken and dissipate late evening to midnight.