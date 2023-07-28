Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northwestern New Brunswick

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for northwestern New Brunswick.

Radar shows a band of thunderstorms on the western side of the St. Lawrence River Valley in Quebec, producing lightning, downpours, and possible hail.

Thunderstorms on radar along with initial severe thunderstorm watches issued by Environment Canada.

The band is moving eastward at 60 to 70 km/h, which could carry it into northwestern New Brunswick Friday afternoon and evening. People in northwestern New Brunswick should watch for these thunderstorms from 2 p.m. onward into the evening.

Hazards with occurring thunderstorms include lightning, downpours, possible hail, and possible wind gusts in the vicinity of the thunderstorm up to 90 km/h.

Current timing shows thunderstorms arriving in northwestern New Brunswick from 2 p.m. onward into the evening.

When thunder roars head indoors! Lightning can strike out in any direction from a thunderstorm, so it is best practice to wait 30 minutes after the last audible rumble of thunder to head outside.

The situation with thunderstorms can change rapidly. Have a way to check in on the latest watch or warning that may be in effect for your community.

Environment Canada has a lightning danger map available online.