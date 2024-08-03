ATLANTIC
    • Severe thunderstorms bring flood risk to southwestern Nova Scotia

    Water pours along a pedestrian on a sidewalk amid heavy rain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Water pours along a pedestrian on a sidewalk amid heavy rain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia.

    Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for much of western Nova Scotia.

    Areas caught under the thunderstorms can expect frequent lightning and intense rain. Radar estimates put possible rain rates at up to 47 mm/hr. That significantly increases the risk of flash flooding.

    Rain rates of up to near 47 mm/hr possible with the thunderstorms. That increases the risk of flash flooding significantly. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)The severe thunderstorm warnings call for possible rain totals of up 100 mm over just a few hours. The warnings were initially issued for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties.

    Avoid driving across flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

    Intense lightning has developed with the thunderstorms in the southwest of Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)The situation with thunderstorms can change rapidly. It’s recommended to have a way to monitor the latest alerts issued by Environment Canada.

    The weather situation in the southwest of Nova Scotia is expected to improve by later Saturday afternoon.

