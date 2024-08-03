Severe thunderstorms bring flood risk to southwestern Nova Scotia
A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for much of western Nova Scotia.
Areas caught under the thunderstorms can expect frequent lightning and intense rain. Radar estimates put possible rain rates at up to 47 mm/hr. That significantly increases the risk of flash flooding.
Rain rates of up to near 47 mm/hr possible with the thunderstorms. That increases the risk of flash flooding significantly. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)The severe thunderstorm warnings call for possible rain totals of up 100 mm over just a few hours. The warnings were initially issued for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties.
Avoid driving across flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
Intense lightning has developed with the thunderstorms in the southwest of Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)The situation with thunderstorms can change rapidly. It’s recommended to have a way to monitor the latest alerts issued by Environment Canada.
The weather situation in the southwest of Nova Scotia is expected to improve by later Saturday afternoon.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Silver lining for rowers, heartbreak for Warner in eventful Day 8 at Paris Olympics
Off to an eventful start, Canada's women's soccer quarterfinal match against Germany, Felix Auger-Aliassime's bronze-medal tennis showdown against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Summer McIntosh's return to the pool ensure the drama would continue.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Moose Jaw teen charged after pointing pellet gun at people: police
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
Police officers injured as far-right activists face off against anti-racism groups across U.K.
A number of British police officers were injured Saturday as far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters, following a stabbing rampage at a dance class earlier this week that left three girls dead and several wounded.
Meet the viral Olympians winning medals and hearts
More than a few Olympians from all over the world are becoming viral sensations, either for their funny and frank TikTok presences or their impeccably cool performances during the Olympics. Here are some of this year's breakout Olympic stars.
Certain ground cinnamon and deli meats have triggered warnings and recalls in the U.S. What is Canada's response?
Canada is monitoring the situation with ground cinnamon and deli meat products following recent food safety recalls and warnings in the United States.
Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter
The father of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the centre of an Olympic row over whether athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) should compete as women, said she had honoured his family, calling attacks against her immoral.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Tourists are returning to Toronto post-pandemic, but economic pressures persist
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
-
How to watch the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will take over Toronto’s west end today for the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.
-
Toronto traffic: Road closures in effect this weekend
Drivers in Toronto will want to plan their route ahead of time as the city has announced a number of road closures for this weekend and beyond.
Calgary
-
Crews battling wildfire in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
A wildfire was burning in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Saturday, causing the closure of the Burstall Pass Day Use Area and a number of surrounding trails.
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Calgary Surge advance to semi-finals with thrilling 84-82 win over Sea Bears
On a night when a playoff game came down to next shot wins, Calgary made the next shot.
Edmonton
-
'An amazing food scene': New food tours offering a taste of Chinatown's hidden gems
A new initiative is inviting Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the city's historic Chinatown.
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Montreal
-
Man stabbed in Lachine, in critical condition
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
-
Candiac Man gets $2,752 in fines for driving 200 km/h
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
-
Residents of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue evacuated due to arson.
Residents of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the West Island got a rude awakening when they had to be evacuated beacuse of arson attack. A call to 911 in the middle of the night on Saturday, at around 2:15 a.m., alerted emergency services to a lorry on fire on Chemin de l'Anse à l'Orme.
Ottawa
-
Two-motorcycle collision kills two men on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Glengarry Highland Games celebrates 75 years this weekend in Maxville, Ont.
The 75th annual Glengarry Highland Games kicked off Friday in Maxville, Ont. to celebrate Scottish culture in the region this weekend.
-
Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
London
-
'It’s a mini-Olympics'; 3,500 athletes competing in Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont.
While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.
-
Crews deploy watercraft in search for missing child last seen entering Thames River
Fire crews continued to search on Saturday for a child reported seen entering the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North on Thursday afternoon.
-
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
Barrie
-
Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
-
Local MP's react to planned TELUS call centre closure
Doug Shipley and John Brassard signed a letter to TELUS management urging them to reconsider their decision to close their Barrie headquarters.
-
Pirate festival takes over Penetanguishene
Pirates of the Bay set sail along Discovery Harbour, immersing Penetanguishene locals and visitors into the world of pirates.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
-
Truck fire in Haliburton
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
-
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Renewed plea for tips in unsolved 2020 murder
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping someone can help them solve a four-year-old murder.
-
Residents react to the return of masks at Guelph General Hospital
Mask are now required in clinical areas at Guelph General Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
-
Windsor battery plant worker sinks hole-in-one for $10,000 prize
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.
-
Donald Trump proposes to debate Harris on Fox, her campaign calls him 'scared'
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Winnipeg
-
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
-
-
Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard
Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.
Regina
-
No injuries after house fire on Rae Street: Regina Fire
No one was injured in a house fire Saturday morning in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
-
Moose Jaw teen charged after pointing pellet gun at people: police
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Saskatoon
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
-
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
-
Amnesty International to join constitutional dispute over Sask. pronoun law
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Vancouver
-
B.C. makes flood plans for possible 'worst case' if landslide bursts from river
B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the best-case scenario for a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River is a gentle clearing that doesn’t take debris down the river.
-
13 more heat records broken in B.C. Friday
Just over a dozen more heat records fell in B.C. Friday as heat warnings are expected to remain in place in much of the province through the long weekend.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Peace Arch Hospital becomes third Vancouver-area ER to turn away some patients
On Friday, Peace Arch Hospital became the third Vancouver-area hospital to turn away non-urgent patients from the emergency department, a situation the province and health authorities have kept a closely-guarded secret.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. makes flood plans for possible 'worst case' if landslide bursts from river
B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the best-case scenario for a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River is a gentle clearing that doesn’t take debris down the river.
-
B.C. coroner's inquest to examine bizarre circumstances of man's death in police custody
A British Columbia coroner's inquest will hear details about a bizarre incident that left a 52-year-old man dead in police handcuffs in Metro Vancouver nearly five years ago.
-
Water behind B.C. landslide is more likely to move over top than burst: minister
Current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide that has dammed the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release, British Columbia's minister of emergency management said Friday.
Kelowna
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
-
3 boats, 2 Sea-Doos worth more than $260K stolen from B.C. resort: RCMP
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.
-
This B.C. community just had its hottest Aug. 1 in more than a century
The return of hot, dry weather has brought heat warnings across much of British Columbia, and six communities saw their hottest Aug. 1 on record Thursday.