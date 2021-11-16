Sexual assault, confinement charges dismissed against Dartmouth homicide victim

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement were dismissed against Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas at Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old was found dead inside a home on Braeside Court early Saturday. His cause of death has not been released but the medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Thomas was charged in February 2020 with sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with an incident that occurred in May 2018. The allegations have not been tested in court. Thomas was scheduled to stand trial next year.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s benefit for everyone involved in the justice system for a matter, when charged, to be heard on its merits and that is not going to happen. It’s not going to happen for the victim and the complainant in this matter and it’s also not going to happen for Mr. Thomas,” said Crown Attorney Christine Driscoll.

“It’s a very unfortunate result, nobody wants to be in this position that we’re in today. It’s a tragic circumstance and unfortunately that’s just where we find ourselves,” said Mark Bailey, defence lawyer.

As of Monday evening, police had no one in custody in relation to Thomas’ murder and did not have a suspect description to provide to media.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.