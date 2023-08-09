Shark sighting: Great white washes ashore on P.E.I. beach

Beachgoers on Prince Edward Island were met with a rare sight,when a great white shark washed ashore Monday.

According to a post by the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), a live male great white shark was reported on Greenwich Beach.

The animal, which ultimately died on the beach, was documented by Parks Canada staff at Greenwich National Park and transported to Charlottetown for necropsy.

Wildlife pathologists at the Atlantic Veterinary College conducted the necropsy Tuesday morning.

“The almost nine-foot shark was in good overall body condition with no evidence of significant trauma, but additional tests will be done to try to determine its cause of death,” reads the post.

According to the post by MARS, incidents involving endangered white sharks are a rare occurrence in the Maritimes. However, the organization noted the great white is the fourth animal in nine months to be reported ashore.

“It’s very important these animals have been necropsied and that valuable research samples were able to be collected,” reads the post.