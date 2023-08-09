Shark sighting: Great white washes ashore on P.E.I. beach

A great white shark washed ashore at Greenwich Beach in P.E.I. on Aug. 7, 2023. (Source: Parks Canada) A great white shark washed ashore at Greenwich Beach in P.E.I. on Aug. 7, 2023. (Source: Parks Canada)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island