'She cannot be what she cannot see': Female coaches key to supporting girls in sports
Melissa Parker has been a life-long athlete, participating in ringette, hockey, soccer and figure skating while growing up in the Halifax area.
Despite being on numerous teams, Parker only had a handful of female coaches.
“Most of them were male. I think it’s still the same thing now, a lot of coaches in female sports are male. There are more women now, but still, the majority are male,” she says.
Parker believes it is helpful for female athletes to see themselves in their coach, which is one of the reasons she now leads a girls hockey team.
“One of the girls I coach in hockey, she said to me last year, ‘I think when I get older, I would like to coach as well,’ and I don’t know if she would say that to a male coach,” says Parker.
“It shows them when I’m older, even if I’m not playing anymore, I can still be involved. So, it gives them that role model.”
Melissa Parker has been a life-long athlete, participating in ringette, hockey, soccer and figure skating while growing up in the Halifax area. (Courtesy: Melissa Parker)
Girls in sport
According to the Canadian Women & Sport’s 2022 Rally Report, signing girls up to participate in sports is not enough; coaches and decisionmakers “play a critical role in enabling girls’ full participation in sport.”
Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, the CEO of Canadian Women & Sport, says sport has many benefits, but there is still a lot of work to do within the system to ensure everyone can access them.
“What we are really talking about is the history of sport in Canada, and really around the world, that has really been male-dominated. It was really built by men for the benefit of men and boys in many respects,” she says.
“We have so much history in this country where girls have been explicitly denied access to different sports for whatever reasons, told that they are not allowed to play or to lead, and of course that has been changing, absolutely, but a lot of those dynamics are still really deeply embedded in the culture of sports and also in the way that sport is structured and run in the country.”
Coach Karel Lancaster times Rainn Sheppard, 10, during training at Boys and Girls High School, in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Key steps
The Rally Report found there are some key steps to improving sport for girls, including:
- Training coaches and activity leaders on how to build social connections to keep girls and gender-diverse participants in sport so they can reap the mental health benefits of participation.
- Learning how to centre the needs of girls, women, and gender-diverse participants by creating channels for them to provide feedback and have a voice in decision-making.
- Learning how gender equity and inclusion are essential elements for better, safer sport.
- Investing in programs and initiatives that promote girls’ participation in quality, safe sport and physical activity, such as Same Game Challenge or the Gender Equity LENS e-Learning Module.
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley watches players of the 2023 U.S.A. 3x3 Basketball U17 National Team practice in Memphis, Tenn. on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Source: AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Female coaches
Carla Alderson is the manager of operations at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax and a hockey coach. She believes the best way to keep girls in sports is to have more female coaches.
“Across sports, there is a lot of those sayings and cliches and metaphors and stuff, but one that I subscribe to a lot is that, ‘She cannot be what she cannot see.’ If she does not see a female or strong, personable, kind female in a position over her right now, how does she know she can be that?” she says.
Sandmeyer-Graves agrees, adding there has been a lot of improvement over the years when it comes to the number of female coaches, but it tends to be a hard thing to move the needle on.
“Which means that many women have only, or would only, experience men coaching. What that really does is, it sort of creates this culture where the authorities on the sport, the people who hold the knowledge and the expertise, or who are perceived to, are all men,” says Sandmeyer-Graves.
Team Nova Scotia coach Colleen Jones talks to her team at the break as they play Team British Columbia-Grandy at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Benefit to boys
Women leading in sport doesn’t just benefit girls; Alderson says it also helps boys.
“Boys that have women as coaches or leaders are more likely to see women in a positive light. So, that is to say, they are less likely to objectify them and more likely to see them as leaders and respect them as leaders and so on,” she says.
“As we know, that can have really positive, big social implications as well. So, sport is this really interesting space of individual empowerment, but also collective empowerment if you will and, done well, can be a real agent of broad social change.”
Facilitating change
To help facilitate an increase in female coaches, Alderson and two other women created a junior coach leadership program within the Metro West Sports Female Hockey Association in Halifax.
“We built this program to develop young girls and women aged U13 in hockey and up and every year we have usually approximately 80 young women and girls who come out to this program. We teach them how to be junior coaches, but truthfully, we are just teaching them to have confidence, to believe in themselves, to have leadership skills and to understand how to communicate and collaborate,” says Alderson.
“Our expectation is that, by exposing them young and exposing them to female coaches and role models and leaders, they will then have the confidence when it comes time for them. That they can step up and say, ‘No, I can do that, that’s definitely something I can do. I did it when I was younger, therefore I’ve got the confidence to go for it now.’”
Carla Alderson is the manager of operations at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax and a hockey coach. She believes the best way to keep girls in sports is to have more female coaches. (Courtesy: Carla Alderson)
The need for allies
In addition to programming and education, Alderson stresses the need for allies.
“We need male allies within the coaching world who see the value, and not just say that they see, but act on it and take a young woman under their wing and help them develop some of those coaching skills if they don’t already come with them and make them feel confident and give them opportunities to lead,” she says.
“Because without those allies, 30 years from now we will still be having the same conversation about the percentage of female coaches in sport.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Environmental racism': First Nations leaders claim cancer-causing contamination was covered up
The people of Fort Chipewyan believe the federal government believe the federal government knew its water was contaminated and hid the issue for years. Now the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is leading the call for immediate action.
No talks with Bloc about bringing government down: NDP House leader
NDP House Leader Peter Julian says the Bloc Quebecois has not initiated conversations with his party to potentially bring down the minority Trudeau government, as Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has threatened.
opinion Tips on managing your financial stress
Financial strain can be an uncomfortable burden to bear, especially if you feel that you're doing as much as you can and are barely managing to stay afloat. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some tips for managing financial stress and digging your way out of debt.
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
Death toll from Hurricane Helene rises to 227 as grim task of recovering bodies continues
The death toll from Hurricane Helene inched up to 227 on Saturday as the grim task of recovering bodies continued more than a week after the monster storm ravaged the Southeast and killed people in six states.
Car flies into B.C. backyard, lands upside down
A driver suffered only minor injuries after going airborne in a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, the car eventually landing on its roof in someone’s backyard.
Donald Trump, Elon Musk attend rally at same Pennsylvania grounds where gunman tried to assassinate Trump
Donald Trump returned on Saturday to the Pennsylvania fairgrounds where he was nearly assassinated in July, holding a sprawling rally with thousands of supporters in a critical swing state Trump hopes to return to his column in November's election.
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
'No one has $70,000 dollars lying around': Toronto condo owners facing massive special assessment
The owners of a North York condominium say they are facing a $70,000 special assessment to fix their building's parking garage. '$70,000 is a lot of money. It makes me very nervous and stressed out of nowhere for this huge debt to come in,' said Ligeng Guo.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario Science Centre to open up temporary satellite locations months after sudden shutdown
The Ontario Science Centre is set to launch two temporary satellite locations in other parts of Toronto, which could let visitors access some of its interactive exhibits while a full interim location remains at least a year away, CTV News has learned.
-
Fans cheer Messi as Toronto FC concedes late goal to Miami and misses out on playoffs
Leo Campana's stoppage-time goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 win and left Toronto FC's playoff hopes hanging by a thread Saturday.
-
Officer arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from store: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store.
Calgary
-
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision along northbound Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue Southeast.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally at Calgary City Hall ahead of first anniversary of October 7 Hamas attack on Israel
The first anniversary of the October Seventh Hamas attack on Israel is Monday and that prompted several hundred people to attend a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon at city hall.
-
Investigation underway into Friday night fatal collision in southeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a Friday night collision in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
Edmonton
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
'We're losing billions of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
-
'They make me dig deep': 63-year-old CFR champion looks for 2nd win in Saturday finals
Barrel racer pro Lynette Brodoway has been riding in rodeos since before some of her competitors were born.
Montreal
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police
Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian march held in Ottawa amid global day of protests
Demonstrators converged on downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon as part of a global day of action to protest Israel's military actions in the Middle East.
-
Three injured, including child, in rural south Ottawa crash
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and a car in a rural part of Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
London
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Here are some local coaches getting love from their community
CTV London's Bright Side team asked you to nominate local coaches to be appreciated, and you did not disappoint.
-
'We've got to get them home'; Organization continues search for missing London Ont. women
An organization who has assisted in locating 40 missing people since 2018, has its sights set on the Thames River near Cavendish Park in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Police search for missing Orillia man
OPP are seeking assistance in their search for a 30-year-old man last seen in Orillia.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
-
'InnisFALL' celebrated in Innisfil
More than a thousand residents attended the Town of Innisfil's inaugural 'InnisFALL' festival on Saturday, which celebrated the spirit of fall with live music and entertainment at Innisfil Town Square.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
No injuries reporter in Greater Sudbury garage fire
Fire crews in Greater Sudbury battled a large garage fire on Friday.
Kitchener
-
One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
-
One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge
Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.
-
Urgent call for volunteers for Oktoberfest parade
The Oktoberfest Parade is fast approaching and organizers are urgently seeking volunteers to fill the role of sign carriers.
Windsor
-
Amazon to open new last mile delivery station in Windsor ahead of holiday rush
The new last mile delivery station in will be open by the end of October – last mile facilities sort scan and prepare customer packages before they are loaded onto delivery vehicles.
-
See a live fire extinguisher demonstration and more this fire prevention week
To recognize Fire Prevention Week, the Lakeshore Fire Department is holding a variety of demonstrations at its stations.
-
Leamington business and property owners fined $10,000 for fire code violations
The municipality issued a stern reminder for code violators, as both were fined following a warning issued by Leamington Fire Services.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
Homelessness on the rise as encampments spread to Steinbach
Communities outside of the perimeter aren’t immune to the housing and affordability struggles seen in Winnipeg.
-
Seniors' advocates warn of 'severe consequences' ahead of likely worker strike
As many as 25,000 employees could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday morning, making it the second-largest strike in Manitoba’s history.
Regina
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
-
Wind gusts around 100 km/h hammer Regina, southern Sask.
A wind warning was issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses say one dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey
One person is reportedly dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit a bench, striking people who were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Massive fire destroys downtown Langley restaurant
A massive fire broke out in downtown Langley Saturday morning, destroying a restaurant and forcing several other businesses to close.
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Saanich police warn of another Taylor Swift ticket scam
Ever since Taylor Swift made thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans’ wildest dreams come true by announcing a three-show run in Vancouver this December, scammers have attempted, and sometimes succeeded, to take advantage of the scramble for tickets.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.