

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Wanda Robson says her older sister Viola Desmond "preached by doing," and wanted young people to emulate her idea of success.

Robson beamed as a Canada's Walk of Fame star was unveiled in Halifax Friday afternoon in honour of the civil rights pioneer.

The star will be mounted aboard the harbour ferry recently named for Desmond.

The 91-year-old Robson told a crowd gathered at the Halifax Ferry Terminal that her sister fought to overcome the many obstacles in her way to pursue a career as a businesswoman and beautician.

Desmond was arrested, thrown in jail for 12 hours and fined after she refused to leave the whites-only section of a New Glasgow movie theatre on Nov. 8, 1946.

It would take 63 years for Nova Scotia to issue Desmond, who died in 1965, a posthumous apology and pardon.

Robson says she was thrilled at the many recent honours for her sister.

In March, a new $10 bill featuring Desmond was unveiled by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.