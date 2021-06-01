HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man, who was recently admitted to palliative care, had one final wish – to renew his wedding vows with his wife of 47 years.

Thanks to technology and help from his family, Arden White’s wish was granted.

Arden, 67, has beat cancer before. However, last week he was told his disease is now terminal.

"We were devastated, but my dad's really strong and he asked us to stay strong through it," said Tyrra White, Arden's daughter.

Forty-seven-years-ago, Arden married Debby and together they had three children.

"She's been my rock. She's been the love of my life," said Arden.

After being admitted to palliative care, Arden shared his last wish with his family. Due to COVID-19 gathering limits, the family had to think of a creative way for everyone to enjoy the celebration.

According to Tyrra, the Justice of the Peace agreed to perform the ceremony via Zoom, which was then livestreamed on Facebook.

More than 100 of Arden's family and friends attended the virtual celebration.

"It was one of the best moments of my life. I got the opportunity to show her how much I cared," said Arden.

Arden is a former military police officer who served with the New Waterford Police, before moving on to a career as a social worker, and most recently, work in adult protection.

Arden is also in the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame for Fastball and, just two weeks ago, he and his wife welcomed their first great-grandchild.

"She's been there through think and thin," explained Arden. "She deserves all the credit."

Tyrra says her father's condition has deteriorated in recent days and he is no longer receiving cancer treatment.

Arden's family says they are happy they got to share in the special moment.

"It means the world to me," said Tyrra. "I'm at peace. He's at peace."

"Everybody treat everybody with respect. That's my next wish. Pay it forward, be nice to people," said Arden.