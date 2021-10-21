'She's unbelievable': Cape Breton woman prepares to run marathon two years after breaking hip

MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION, NS -

A Membertou First Nation woman is set to run a major marathon two years after breaking her hip.

Candice Paul, 44, was training for what would have been her first attempt at the distance when she suffered an injury that typically happens to much older people.

As part of her training, Paul took part in the Louisbourg Race Through Time - an eight mile race - in August 2019.

During the run, Paul injured herself. However, with determination, she continued to walk the final eight kilometres and finished the race.

Later, she found out how serious her injury was.

"I still find it a little surreal to say I actually broke my hip," said Paul. "Sure enough, it was fractured and the fracture had displaced, like an inch."

Doctors performed emergency surgery, putting a plate and three screws in her hip.

During her three-month recovery, Paul says she was eager to get out and run again.

This past Boxing Day, she laced up her sneakers and began chasing her goal once again.

"Because running means everything to me," said Paul.

Paul's training partner, Allison Melski, says she is an inspiration to many.

"She keeps us going. She pushes us. If she can do it - she broke her hip and kept going - we can do anything," said Melski. "That girl gets up in every weather, every day, no matter what it is, and runs. She's unbelievable. She inspires our entire group constantly."

Paul was inspired to start her running journey thanks to a challenge from her daughter.

"It was the Membertou Summer Games, she had won a couple of medals, I asked her to share them and she wouldn't," said Paul. "She said, 'Get your own.' I'm not into sports. I can't do sports. So, I looked at everything there was and the only thing I could do was a 5K. So, I started running."

As she runs a virtual race this weekend, Paul says she will have one thing in mind as she completes her journey from broken hip to full marathoner.

"Freddy," Paul laughed. "Because I am going to be training for Freddy after this."

The Fredericton Marathon is a 42.2 kilometre race in the spring.