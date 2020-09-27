HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old Shediac, N.B. man has died after a single-vehicle crash in eastern New Brunswick Saturday night.

RCMP say shortly after 9 p.m. on September 26, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that went off of Route 15 near the Corner Village exit in Grand Barachois, N.B.,

Police believe the crash happened when the driver of the vehicle travelling westbound lost control, left the road and came to a stop in a nearby body of water.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Shediac, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police believe speed to have been a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing.