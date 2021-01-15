HALIFAX -- A 45-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a rash of thefts in the community.

Jason Goguen was charged in connection with nine incidents that occurred between June 23 and Aug. 25, 2020.

Goguen pleaded guilty to the following charges on Nov. 27, 2020:

arson – disregard for human life

arson – damage to property

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000

theft over $5,000

mischief under $5,000 (two counts)

failure to attend court

Goguen appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Jan. 8, and was sentenced to three years in prison.