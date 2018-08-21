The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who might have information about a hit and run on Viaduc Road in Shediac Bridge, N.B. on Monday evening.

Police say they received a call around 8:40 p.m. that a woman who was walking on the shoulder of the road was struck by a dark-coloured car.

“A 57-year-old woman from Shediac Bridge was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release. “She is in stable condition.”

Mounties are asking anyone with information, or who might have witnessed the incident to contact the Southeast District RCMP at 506-533-5151. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.