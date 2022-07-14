Shediac RCMP seek public help in robbery case

The RCMP in Shediac, N.B., is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a local bank.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Main Street at about 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, a man entered the bank, claimed to be armed with a weapon, and demanded money from a teller.

Police say the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The RCMP is releasing still photos from video surveillance footage in hopes that someone from the public can identify the suspect or provide additional information about the incident.

The suspect is described as a man between five foot-two and five-foot-seven inches tall with an average build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a ball cap with a camouflage pattern, sunglasses, a black hoodie, and blue jeans.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect to call them at 506-533-5151. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.