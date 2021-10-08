Sheet Harbour, N.S. man arrested for historic sexual offences involving child

RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a 41-year-old man from the Sheet Harbour area for sexual offences following an investigation. RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a 41-year-old man from the Sheet Harbour area for sexual offences following an investigation.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM

There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'

Trump hotel lost US$70M despite millions in foreign business

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company lost more than US$70 million on his Washington, D.C., hotel during his four years in office despite taking in millions from foreign governments, according to documents released Friday by a congressional committee investigating his business.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island