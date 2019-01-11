

A 59-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked another man and two police officers in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County.

A man told police he had been driving past a home on Blanche Road in Blanche, N.S. on Wednesday when a man ran out of the home, confronted him, and head-butted and spat at him.

Members of the Barrington RCMP went to the home to arrest the suspect at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man with a walking staff met the officers outside the home. They ordered him to drop the walking staff, and he did so. However, police say the man resisted arrest and, during the struggle, he grabbed the staff and swung it at the officers, striking one in the wrist and another in the head.

The police officers used a Taser and pepper spray to gain control of the suspect.

“This was done in an attempt to restrain the suspect from causing further harm to himself and others,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in a news release.

Police say he continued to struggle with the officers until he was under control.

The suspect and both officers were taken to hospital for examination. The officers sustained moderate injuries while the suspect wasn’t injured.

Grigorios Laberakis has been charged with aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Laberakis is being held in custody until a court appearance on Monday.