Shelburne County wildfire still out of control as schools close, thousands evacuate

An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has forced officials to close all public schools in the area.

The fire, which started Sunday near Barrington Lake, has grown to more than 19,000 hectares. It was roughly 10,300 hectares Tuesday morning.

A shift in wind direction Tuesday pushed smoke towards the town of Shelburne, about 35 kilometres northwest, and forced residents of a seniors home to move. About 65 seniors and their caregivers are now staying at Acadia University.

About 2,000 residents have been told to evacuate their homes.

Steven Ryer, from Clyde River, about 20 kilometres southwest of Shelburne, says he isn’t sure if his home is still standing. He says information is hard to come by.

“Nobody knows anything,” Ryer told CTV News in an interview Tuesday. “I’ve had elderly people from our community calling me looking to me for answers and I don’t know what to tell them. I’ve contacted our local MLA and they don’t really know what to tell us.”

Premier Tim Houston said he understands the frustration but all efforts are focused on putting fires out and saving as many homes as possible.

Fifty Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) firefighters, including an incident management team, were on site Tuesday as well as several dozen volunteer firefighters.

A map from Tuesday afternoon of the wildfire in the Barrington area. The active fire area is shaded in pink, and the evacuation perimeter is the dotted red line. (@NS_DNRR/Twitter)

Two water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador were in the air along with two helicopters from DNRR and two that were privately contracted.

When asked if Nova Scotia needs its own fleet of bombers, Houston said, “We have the helicopters who can drop. We have access to them, so we’ll look at doing what we can to support the firefighters in this province.”

Nova Scotia has seen more than 180 wildfires in 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.