Shelburne County wildfire still out-of-control, grows to over 10,000 hectares

An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has grown to more than 10,300 hectares.

Dave Rockwood, with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR), says his crew is stationed near Barrington Lake, about roughly seven kilometres north of the community of Barrington.

A thermal scan early Tuesday morning showed the fire grew slightly overnight, Rockwood said, adding weather is not helping.

“We’ve had to pull our crews from areas of concern,” said Rockwood in an interview with CTV News. “We’ve been relying heavily on our aircraft to do the work.”

Crews are working to protect structures and keep the fire away from “critical infrastructure,” Rockwood said.

As of Monday evening, officials said about 1,500 residents had been evacuated from roughly 450 homes.

Rockwood says he wants evacuees to know, “We’re working as hard as we can to get them home.”

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for all communities from Port Clyde along Highway 309 to the intersection of Oak Park Road and Highway 3 in Barrington West, according to the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

They’re hopeful a shift in the wind Tuesday will play in their favour.

“If the weather holds true, it will be pushing [the fire] away from the majority of communities.”

A change in wind direction will also push smoke away from the affected area — allowing crews to go in and work, Rockwood said.

“It’s been very, very thick smoke the last couple of days. Our crews are working in zero visibility at times.”

Two water bombers will help with firefighting efforts in Barrington Tuesday along with two DNRR helicopters and two that were privately contracted.

Fifty DNRR firefighters, including an incident management team, are on site as well as several dozen volunteer firefighters.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.