HALIFAX -- A man found on the back deck of a Shelburne RCMP officer has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose trafficking.

RCMP say the on-duty officer returned to his home and found an intoxicated male on his back deck. At that point, the suspect attempted to escape, but was arrested short time later.

Police say when they searched the man after his arrest, they found "20 grams of crack cocaine and a sum of money" with the drugs "packaged for individual sales."

Mounties have charged Bradley Joseph William Barron, 31, of Shelburne, with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

mischief over $5000

Two counts of resisting arrest

"The man told police he did not know why he chose to sit on the RCMP officer's back deck, and the police officer is not concerned for his safety as a result of this incident," the RCMP said in a news release.

Barron was also served a summary offence ticket for being intoxicated in a public place. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.