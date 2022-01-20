Shelburne, N.S. man faces multiple charges connected to thefts from vehicles: RCMP

A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with recent thefts from vehicles in Shelburne, N.S.

On Jan. 10, police received multiple complaints of vehicles being broken into overnight. Victims said their cars were rummaged through and items were stolen. Police say they were able to identify a suspect early in their investigation using surveillance video.

A search warrant was executed at a home of George Street on Jan. 11 in connection to the investigation. Police say they seized tools and cellphones during the search and recovered some of the stolen property. The suspect was not home at the time of the search.

Police say Donald Reginald Leblanc of Shelburne turned himself in on Jan. 19. He has been charged with the following:

three counts of mischief - damage to property under $5,000

five counts of trespass at night

three counts of theft under $5,000

four counts of possession of property obtained by crime

possession of break in instruments

Leblanc appeared in Shelburne Provincial Court and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to return to court on March 9 at 9:30 a.m.