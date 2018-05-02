Featured
Shelburne RCMP seek car spotted near scene of suspicious fire
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 11:44AM ADT
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a car that was spotted in the area of a suspicious fire that damaged a home in Birchtown, N.S.
Shelburne RCMP responded to the fire on Highway 3 on April 24.
Police say the home was unoccupied and no one was injured.
Investigators have determined the fire was suspicious.
Witnesses told police they saw a small car leaving the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that evening.
Police are now trying to identify the vehicle and its occupants, although a description isn't available.
Anyone with information about the fire or the car is asked to contact Shelburne RCMP or Crime Stoppers.