The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a car that was spotted in the area of a suspicious fire that damaged a home in Birchtown, N.S.

Shelburne RCMP responded to the fire on Highway 3 on April 24.

Police say the home was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Investigators have determined the fire was suspicious.

Witnesses told police they saw a small car leaving the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that evening.

Police are now trying to identify the vehicle and its occupants, although a description isn't available.

Anyone with information about the fire or the car is asked to contact Shelburne RCMP or Crime Stoppers.