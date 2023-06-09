Shelburne wildfire evacuation rescinded, highway reopened

Nova Scotia has lifted its mandatory evacuation order for Shelburne County, in the area where the largest recorded wildfire in provincial history has been burning for about two weeks.

In a statement Friday, the province said the portion of Highway 103 that has been restricted is now open to all traffic, and residents in the area can return to their homes.

The fire near Barrington Lake, which covers 23,525 hectares of land, is being held — which means the fire is not moving, but remains out of control.

The blaze that forced more than 6,000 people from their homes destroyed 150 structures, including 60 houses and cottages.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland thanked emergency workers, heavy equipment operators and other crew for making it possible to allow residents to return to the area.

“I also want to thank local residents for their patience and understanding during this tremendously difficult time,” Masland said in a statement Friday.

The province is warning residents that because fire conditions are constantly changing, the highway may be closed again if need be.

Because the wildfire destroyed Geddes Bridge on Highway 309, the province is reminding drivers that access to Port Clyde Road south of the bridge is only available by taking Shore Road or Port Latour Road.

