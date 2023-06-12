Shell-drying plant in Richibucto, N.B., back in business

A shell-drying facility in Richibucto, N.B., is back up and running just a few days after the province shut it down.

Coastal Shell Products was ordered to cease operations at 8 a.m. on June 8 by the Department of Environment and Local Government due to a non-compliance issue.

The company was required to submit a mitigation plan in order to resume operations to ensure the issue did not happen again.

Department spokesperson Vicky Lutes told CTV News on Monday Coastal Shell Products did submit a plan, and it was accepted on Saturday.

The closure order was rescinded later that day.

"The department continues to monitor odours from the facility," said Lutes in an email.

Residents in the area have been complaining about the smell coming from the plant for weeks now.

Coastal Shell Products processes crustacean shells and turns them into products such as fertilizer.

The Kent Clean Air Action Committee will be taking those complaints to the legislature in Fredericton on Tuesday.

The organization's mandate is to have the plant either shut down or relocated elsewhere.

