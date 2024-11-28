'Shocking': Nova Scotia has lowest voter turnout of all 2024 provincial elections
The weak voter turnout in Nova Scotia's election is "shocking" but not a complete surprise, says a political scientist after almost 66,000 fewer voters cast ballots compared with the 2021 vote.
Unofficial data from Elections Nova Scotia indicates that 357,048 -- or 45 per cent -- of 788,427 eligible voters turned out to the polls for the general election that gave Tim Houston's Progressive Conservatives their second consecutive majority. Election day was Tuesday.
That's down 10 per cent from the 2021 provincial election when 422,712 Nova Scotians cast ballots.
Alex Marland, a professor and political scientist at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., said in an interview Thursday that the voting numbers are disappointing, and he called for measures to bring citizens back to the polls.
"This is shocking and frustrating and disturbing given that the last election (in 2021) occurred when there was still a lot of social distancing still occurring and people were fearful of things because of COVID," he said.
Marland said the snap election call on the heels of the United States presidential election, a lack of drama and polarization during the campaign period, and the decline in local media all contributed to less voter engagement.
"It's a real recipe for lower involvement, lower awareness," he said, adding that opposition parties were particularly disadvantaged by the short notice to generate election readiness for their campaigns, in the media and among voters.
Another notable concern for Marland was Elections Nova Scotia's "baffling" decision not to send voter information cards when the election was called. The provincial elections agency said the decision was based on the threat of a strike byCanada Post workers.
The agency launched a media campaign to share information about voting locations, using the internet and traditional advertising.
"I'm of the strong opinion they should have forged ahead (with the paper voting cards) regardless," Marland said.
The decision not to mail cards was also criticized by Bill VanGorder, a spokesperson for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. He said many seniors don't use the internet regularly and had relied on the postal service to receive information about voting.
Seniors usually make up a significant part of voters. Data from Elections Nova Scotia from the 2021 election say people over 65 made up 35 per cent of total voters, despite being just 28 per cent of the total electorate.
Though his group has yet to complete its survey on how many seniors in the province voted, VanGorder said the absence of voter information cards "confused a lot of seniors," adding that his initial conversations with older Nova Scotians after the election led him to believe there was a decline in senior participation.
Marland said voter cards and other means of generating awareness about an election are also important, particularly for "low-interest voters," often composed of renters, young people, low-income earners and people who might not pay attention to politics.
These voters usually "only start paying attention once a debate (happens) or when there is a lot of media coverage and they can't avoid it," Marland said. He added these folks are less likely to vote when public opinion polls predict that one party is far ahead, as was the case for the Nov. 26 election.
Nova Scotia's election had the lowest voter turnout in all four of Canada's provincial elections this year, followed by October elections in Saskatchewan with 56 per cent turnout, British Columbia with 58 per cent turnout, and New Brunswick with 66 per cent.
Marland said it's difficult to compare provinces, but he said elections with contentious issues or a fresh slate of political leaders usually motivate higher turnout.
During Nova Scotia's campaign, polls gave the Progressive Conservatives a dominant lead over the Liberals and NDP, which Marland said didn't give "as much motivation for people to feel that their vote mattered."
When asked what a healthy level of democratic engagement looks like, Marland said instead of looking at mere numbers it's better to look at an upward trend from election to election.
"The bottom line is if the trend is going down, there's a problem and something needs to be done about it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House tonight, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
What does a Canadian reverend think of Switzerland's AI Jesus?
As a reverend, Mark Kleiner's day often takes unexpected turns. But when he woke up this morning, he never imagined he'd be talking about an AI-generated Jesus.
Stowaway flew aboard Delta flight from New York to Paris after evading airline checkpoints at JFK
A stowaway evaded multiple airport security checkpoints and flew aboard a Delta Airlines flight from New York to Paris Tuesday evening, authorities said – a shocking breach that raised serious alarm over airport security.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
The Vienna sausage stand is more than just a snack stall. Now it has a UNESCO heritage recognition
The Vienna sausage stand is a place where the street sweeper, the manager, the tourist and the celebrity converge for the same tasty snack. Now it also has the official stamp of approval as part of Austria’s heritage.
Toronto
-
Video appears to show armed suspect attempting to carjack several drivers in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Another teenager charged with murder in fatal Scarborough shooting
A third teenager has been charged in connection with a shooting in Scarborough in July that left a 28-year-old man dead.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
Calgary
-
Multiple carbon monoxide alarms force evacuation of southeast Calgary residential building, northeast Calgary home and school
Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.
-
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two vehicles while crossing Elbow Drive
Calgary police say a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Elbow Drive S.W. on Wednesday evening.
-
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior of at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior of at least $1.6 million.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
'We want a negotiated contract': Local Canada Post workers remain steadfast as strike continues
Postal workers in Edmonton are holding their picket lines as the Canada Post strike nears its third week.
Montreal
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
'Clearly identifiable signs': Quebec report highlights domestic violence risk factors
A Quebec committee that examines domestic violence deaths has found that many victims aren't accessing the help they need even if the signs of violence are clear.
-
Montreal police say new patch for fallen officers will be available next week
Montreal police officers will soon have the option of wearing a new badge on their uniforms to commemorate their fallen members.
Ottawa
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Ottawa shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals
In recent years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become less about the actual days, as deals are now spread out over weeks, or even a month-long period.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House tonight, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
London
-
'Shock, disappointment, and excitement': South Bruce not selected for nuclear waste project
Anja Vandervlies and Michelle Stein could hardly believe it when they heard South Bruce was not going to host Canada’s first permanent storage facility for nuclear waste.
-
Growing concerns at Fanshawe as Ontario colleges face financial uncertainty over international student caps
There are growing concerns about both staffing levels and programming at Fanshawe College as the federal government moves to cap international student visas.
-
Make-A-Wish holds annual Trees of Joy event in London, Ont.
Make-A-Wish Canada brought it’s annual Trees of Joy, presented by CN, to RBC Place in London, Ont. for the first time.
Barrie
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would have to vacate the area.
-
Man convicted of violent sexual assault of a senior could be deemed dangerous offender
The Crown wants a Wasaga Beach man to be deemed a dangerous or long-term offender following a violent sexual assault of a senior inside her Stayner home two years ago.
-
Vision for mixed-use development on Wasaga Beach's beachfront unveiled
The vision to transform the iconic beachfront in Wasaga Beach with a mixed-use residential and commercial development was unveiled to council on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Ongoing bed bug issue at a Timmins apartment building is 'like living in hell'
A battle with bed bugs continues at 217 Pine St. North in Timmins, according to a tenant who has lived there for a year and a half.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donating $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Mother from Guelph, Ont. seeks answers following son's death in prison
Brody Robinson was found without vital signs in his cell at Millhaven Institution the evening of Oct. 29. He was 23-years-old.
-
Flurries, possibly even snow squalls, in southern Ontario’s forecast
Winter finally arrives this week in southern Ontario. Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and snow squalls almost every day.
Windsor
-
One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation
Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
-
Wrong-way driver arrested on E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police say a 47-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after going the wrong way on the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS
Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.
Winnipeg
-
A tale of two downtowns: Restaurants opening and closing show complexity of downtown revival
Proposed developments and new businesses opening are fueling optimism for some on a revival of downtown Winnipeg, but some business owners say the present remains problematic.
-
Art auctioned from WAG-Qaumajuq to make way for new pieces representing Winnipeg
Visitors to the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq may soon see some brand new art hanging on its walls.
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Regina
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
-
Sentencing submissions presented in case of woman who defrauded Regina Mobile Crisis Services
The Crown and defence presented sentencing submissions at Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday, in the case of a woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Saskatoon
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, on Thursday.
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
'I was in shock': Vancouver Island couple win $500K lottery prize
A rural Vancouver Island couple are considering their retirement investment plans after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
-
Car 'stuck in a tree' after running red light, crashing: Richmond RCMP
A car crash in Richmond earlier this week sent two people to hospital and left a path of destruction in its wake.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
'I was in shock': Vancouver Island couple win $500K lottery prize
A rural Vancouver Island couple are considering their retirement investment plans after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
-
New data sheds light on property flipping in B.C.
With B.C. poised to introduce a flipping tax, new data from Statistics Canada is shedding light on how many homes are bought and rapidly re-sold – and how profitable the venture has been.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.