RCMP in Barrington, N.S., have arrested and charged four people in connection with a shooting on Scotts Mill Road on Wednesday.

Police say they investigated a complaint of shots fired on Wednesday morning and their investigation revealed a Barrington Passage man had suffered a minor gunshot wound and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was treated in hospital and later released.

Police say there were a number of suspects, but they got a search warrant to search one home on Thursday afternoon.

“Four people have been arrested, and they are in currently in custody, facing charges of attempted murder, plus several additional charges,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The suspects and victim are known to each other and police have determined this was not a random act.”

Barrington RCMP are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 902-637-2325. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.