    • Shooting investigation underway in Dartmouth: police

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.

    Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Robert Drive around 4:15 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they say they found a residence that had been struck.

    There were no reported injuries, according to a news release from police.

    Police say they believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

    Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

