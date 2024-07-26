Shooting investigation underway in Dartmouth: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Robert Drive around 4:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they say they found a residence that had been struck.
There were no reported injuries, according to a news release from police.
Police say they believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Toronto
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Two people arrested in connection with deadly Scarborough restaurant fire
Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide investigation after a deadly fire at a Scarborough restaurant last month.
Man who allegedly robbed three banks in one day was wanted in indecent act investigation: police
A man wanted for exposing himself on a downtown streetcar platform last month has now been arrested in connection with a trio of bank robberies that took place over the span of a few hours on Thursday.
Calgary
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to see return to seasonal temperatures for the weekend
Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.
-
Fire outside Shawnessy Value Village sends smoke billowing into store
Calgary firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at a Shawnessy strip mall on Friday.
Edmonton
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
'Core members' of Edmonton extortion series arrested but leader still at large: EPS
Edmonton police have arrested six more people in connection to an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
Montreal
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
-
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
-
Montreal airport targeted again by environmental activists; two arrested
Environmental activists were back at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, this time committing acts of mischief on the outside windows. Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. to support airport security as a small group of protesters sprayed paint on the airport's exterior windows.
Ottawa
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.
-
'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
London
London teen hit in the head with a gun and threatened: Police
A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.
-
Protesters greet Poilievre at north London event
A not-so-warm welcome for the leader of the federal Conservative party Thursday night, as Pierre Poilievre was greeted by protesters outside an appearance in north London.
-
Solution to Wharncliffe Road’s bottleneck delayed by decision not to fund cost increase
Roadwork to eliminate one of London’s worst traffic bottlenecks has been delayed by a decision not to fund its skyrocketing price tag.
Barrie
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver after flashing his high beams at approaching police.
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Truck spotted swerving all over road and hitting signs
A driver from New Tecumesth Ont. was charged after swerving all over the road and hitting reflector signs.
Northern Ontario
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
-
Kitchener
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
Windsor
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
-
Woman accused of pointing gun at neighbours in dispute
A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with pointing a gun at her neighbours after an argument escalated.
Winnipeg
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
-
-
Liberal candidate named in Elmwood-Transcona byelection
The federal Liberals have officially named their candidate for the Elmwood-Transcona byelection.
Regina
Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander rallies Alouettes past Roughriders 20-16
Alexander threw two touchdowns in relief as Montreal rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16.
-
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
Saskatoon
Truck swallowed by sinkhole in Saskatoon
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
-
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
'Can't give people the dignity': Saskatoon nurses sound alarm under extreme overcapacity
Nurses at Saskatoon's two busiest hospitals are once again sounding the alarm about severe overcapacity concerns in the emergency departments.
Vancouver
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of B.C.
The hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. are leading to an air advisory in parts of the province, with smoke expected to reach the Lower Mainland this weekend.
-
"Sweetie" the Shih Tzu surrendered to BC SPCA, ready for adoption next week
The BC SPCA is applauding a dog owner for making the difficult decision to surrender their ailing pet, ensuring it receives much-needed medical care.
-
B.C. nurse's mishandling of medication and documentation leads to 2-month suspension
A B.C. nurse has had her registration suspended for two months over practice issues related to medication administration and documentation.
Vancouver Island
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
-
No criminal charges in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after 'devastating' winter losses
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
Kelowna
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.