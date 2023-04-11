Shooting puts man in hospital, suspect still on the run: Saint John Police Force

Saint John police are looking for a suspect in an east side shooting Monday.

Police were called to an apartment complex at Reading Crescent around 2 a.m.

They found a man, 46, who told them he had been shot.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 30 and 35 years old with a thin build, standing approximately five-foot-nine, with a long, dark beard. They say he was wearing a black ball cap and a high visibility construction vest.

The victim is still in hospital for treatment of his injuries.