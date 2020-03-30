SAINT JOHN -- A positive test for COVID-19 forced the closure of two Shoppers Drug Mart locations in New Brunswick over the weekend.

An employee who works at both the Quispamsis and Lansdowne Place Shoppers Drug Mart in Saint John tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for Shoppers’ parent company said in a statement that they are in contact with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing physical-distancing practices in the store.

“Additionally, employees who worked with this individual at both stores are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms,” said Catherine Thomas, senior director for Loblaws’ external communication.

Thomas said the stores were closed for a thorough, professional cleaning and were expected to reopen Monday morning.

For the next two weeks, both stores will be operating on reduced hours, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Two new cases were reported in New Brunswick on Monday, bringing the province's total to 68.