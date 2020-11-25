HALIFAX -- With Christmas one month away, the retail landscape in Halifax is going to look a lot different starting Thursday.

Stores are being limited to 25 per cent capacity as the province cracks down on this second wave of COVID-19.

Shoppers started stocking up Wednesday, so that they can stay home and stay safe.

Shopping carts were full as customers exited Costco in Dartmouth this morning.

Items like toilet paper were flying off the shelf as quickly as it was restocked.

Many shoppers say they're planning ahead as new Covid-19 restrictions take effect after midnight on Wednesday.

Effective Thursday, retail stores in Halifax and Hants counties must limit shoppers and staff to 25 per cent of the store’s capacity.

It's one of many restrictions put in place for the next two weeks as the province begins to crack down on COVID-19.

"I think now is the time to stay home, not to be out shopping," said one shopper.

But, for many out and about in Halifax on Wednesday, their shopping list included groceries and household staples.

These new retail restrictions are in place until Dec. 9 when they'll be re-evaluated.