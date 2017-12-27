

CTV Atlantic





Some brave souls were out in the cold Wednesday morning in Halifax to get their hands on the best Boxing Day deals.

About 30 people lined up at 5:30 a.m. outside Best Buy in Bayers Lake.

Brett Conrad was in the front of the line when he arrived around 4:50 a.m. He says it’s worth the wait.

“(Best Buy) has a good deal on TVs,” Conrad says. “I’ll save almost $300.”

Bayers Lake Best Buy general manager Shannon Devlin says the morning went according to plan.

“I’ve been with the company for over 10 years and to see the same thing every year, they line up waiting outside in the blistering cold and they come in and just go ham,” says Devlin. “It’s awesome to see.”

Boxing Day has traditionally been a big shopping day in Canada, but crowds are thinning in recent years. Experts say that's due in part to the growth in Black Friday shopping.

The Retail Council of Canada says only eight per cent of Boxing Day sales are online.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.