HALIFAX -- At Halifax Shopping Centre, and at many stores across the region, shoppers have been flocking to find the best deal ahead of Black Friday.

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- for retailers. The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is in full swing, but on the day before Black Friday, many shoppers say the deals today are just as good. A number of stores started offering Black Friday specials at the start of the week.

Many here say they prefer the extended-deals because a week-long sale means less pressure to rush to the mall and beat the crowds.

The Halifax Shopping Centre says customers can still expect extra deals on Friday, but the week-long event has brought an increased number of people to the mall.

"Black Friday is a week later this year, so I think that's also contributing to it," said Stephanie Carver, Halifax Shopping Centre's marketing director. "I think people have those lists and they're ready to get in the stores and get those deals."

Some shoppers drove three hours or more to find that special gift and cross several items off their Christmas list.

"I'm from Yarmouth," said shopper Sherry Robertson."And let me tell you, I'm looking for any kind of deal. Of course, I'm doing some Christmas shopping. I'm with a friend who's gone to the Apple store, that's her deal that she's looking for."

But buyer beware, financial experts say stick to your original plan, avoid using your credit cards and bring cash with you instead. And most importantly, "be really careful that you don't buy anything you wouldn't have bought at full price," said Stephanie Holmes-Winton, the CEO of Cacheflo in Kitchener, Ont."So, that's your litmus test. If you come across a deal and you say 'hmm, at full price this would be $800, I would never pay that and I don't have $800, then chances are you weren't actually looking at it in the first place and the sale is what got you to consider it."

Holmes-Winton says making smart financial choices now will help you avoid a holiday hangover in January.