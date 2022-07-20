Shot fired from fishing boat near Chebogue Point: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says it is investigating after a shot was fired from a boat outside Yarmouth, N.S.

Police responded to a complaint of a shot being fired near Chebogue Point, N.S., just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man onboard a fishing vessel fired one shot in the air as his boat approached another fishing vessel.

No one was injured in the incident, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Officers have identified a person of interest, but have not released his name.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is assisting in the RCMP’s investigation, which police say is ongoing.