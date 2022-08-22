Shots fired at home in North Preston: N.S. RCMP

Police say a home in North Preston, N.S., was struck by bullets early Sunday morning.

The RCMP was called to the home on Willis Lane for a report of shots fired around 8 a.m. Police say a number of gunshots were heard at the home around 2 a.m.

While no injuries were reported, the RCMP says the home “incurred damage consistent with bullet holes.”

Police are investigating with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.