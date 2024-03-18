ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax

    Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Connaught Avenue area near Roslyn Road around 11:30 a.m.

    Police say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Connaught Avenue was closed northbound between Bayers Road and Edgewood Avenue, but it has since reopened.

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle blocks traffic from driving on Connaught Avenue near Roslyn Road after shots were fired in the area the morning of March 18, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

    Police say the public can expect to see a police presence in the area as they investigate.

