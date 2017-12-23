

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired into a residence in Sydney, N.S.

Police were called to 1183 Upper Prince Street around 5:43 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say no one was injured during the incident.

The CBRPS Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Unit are on the scene continuing their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.