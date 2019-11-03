HALIFAX -- Daylight saving time is a practice that has long been in place – ever since farmers needed to maximize the amount of daylight. However, many people say it’s an antiquated way of doing things and say it’s time the practice was abolished in Nova Scotia, similar to other provinces.

On Friday in downtown Sydney, Rob Bowden's jewelry repair shop’s time was ticking. With a wall filled with clocks and daylight saving time on Sunday, it was a busy time for him.

“I suppose it kind of makes sense because as soon as people start getting reminded of daylight saving time, they start thinking about the clocks and watches that they have,” says Bowden. “I believe that's the time they realize they need new batteries or haven't worked in a few years.”

In British Columbia, a bill has been brought forth to eliminate the time change and adopt daylight saving time year-round. The goal for some in B.C. is to be on permanent standard time, with Premier John Horgan encouraging other premieres to introduce legislation to eliminate seasonal time change.

However, in Sydney, the daylight dilemma comes with mixed emotions.

“Yeah we like that,” said one Sydney resident. “To me, that's good – we will get a lot of sleep.”

“I love it because you get more sleep, and you wake up early in the morning,” said another Sydney resident. “You get to do what you have to do before the day’s end.”

And the support for doing away with daylight savings continues. The Snore Shop respiratory therapist, Maureen MacPhee, says she’s in agreeance with ending the practice.

“In our patient setting, it would make us a lot better to treat patients if we didn't have that fallback and spring-ahead,” says MacPhee. “That would allow us to get a patient's sleep cycle in the regular rhythm it's supposed to be in.”

MacPhee notes the time change will affect the way people fall asleep – with most waking up through the night in the first week. However, she does provide a few tips to mitigate any adverse effects of the change.

“Try to minimize how much screen time you have before bed, maybe an hour before bed,” says MacPhee. “Go to bed the same time every night, wake up the same time every day and definitely try to have a comfortable spot for your sleep area.”

Meanwhile, Maritimers will have to continue to deal with the change in time and withstand all of the good and bad it brings along – perhaps while experiencing a bit of envy for those in Canada who aren’t turning back their clocks.