'Show the whole country what I’m capable of': Athletes arrive for Canada Games
The crews are working hard at the main arena in Charlottetown, getting ready to put on the show for the official opening ceremonies Saturday evening.
It's taken years to get to this point, but now they're in the final stretch, said Wayne Carew, 2023 Canada Winter Games Host Society board chair.
"Volunteers are all in high gear. They're across the province, literally, helping get things ready,” said Carew. “Just giving one last check."
Young athletes from across the country are landing on Prince Edward Island Friday. New Brunswick’s team set off from Dieppe, N.B., early Friday afternoon, following a ceremony officially naming their flagbearers.
“I’m excited to race,” said Courtney Charlong, Team N.B. speed skater. “And really show the whole country what I’m capable of doing, and I’m super excited for that.”
She and the other athletes are staying at a new UPEI residence, which is serving as the Games’ village.
Carew said getting the teams settled in is one of their top priorities Friday.
"We just need to get the athletes on the ground, and then opening ceremonies tomorrow night,” said Carew. “Then let the competition begin."
At the same time all of this is going on, another, more subtle celebration is underway Friday evening.
Courtney Charlong, left, and Austin MacLellan, Team New Brunswick's flag bearers for the 2023 Canada Winter Games, hold a New Brunswick Flag on Feb. 17, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV)
Five more are being inducted to the Canada Games' Hall of Honour, including P.E.I.’s. chief public health officer, and P.E.I. Olympian Heather Moyse.
"When I look at those other people, to me, I'm not just looking at people who were athletes, and competed athletically, and may or may not have achieved higher levels, but, when I look at them, I just see these incredible humans,” said Moyse.
Moyse said what young athletes learn from these Games will follow them for their entire lives.
