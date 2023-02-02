Shubenacadie Sam predicts six more weeks of winter

After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing

In Washington progress on police brutality appears difficult, if not unlikely. Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and President Joe Biden ended up instead signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.

