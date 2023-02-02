Shubenacadie Sam predicts six more weeks of winter

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

The groundhog emerged from her burrow to make her annual prediction just after at 8 a.m. at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S.

Sam also saw her shadow last year and predicted six more weeks of winter.

If Sam hadn’t seen her shadow, an early spring would be in store, according to folklore.

Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States.