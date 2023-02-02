Shubenacadie Sam to make 2023 Groundhog Day prediction

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam is about to emerge from her burrow to make her annual Groundhog Day prediction.

People can watch the prognosticating groundhog’s forecast in person at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on the park's Facebook page, or livestreamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

Shubenacadie Sam will emerge from her burrow at 8 a.m.

If Sam sees her shadow, folklore says winter will last six more weeks, while no shadow is a sign of an early spring.

Last year, Sam saw her shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States.