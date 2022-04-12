Shubenacadie witnesses still feel the effects almost 2 years after N.S. mass shooting
On the morning of April 19, 2020, Dawn Henneberry knew what she had heard. As a military veteran, she is all too familiar with the distinct sound of gunshots.
“I heard the bangs,” she recalls from the back deck of her Shubenacadie, N.S., home.
She looked out her living room window and couldn’t fully understand what she was seeing, as she watched a man dressed like a police officer standing by two RCMP cruisers.
“He's got the flack vest off, and there's another police car there, and it was all smashed, and then he took off, and there's fire burning, there's people running over there,” Henneberry remembers.
At the time, she thought she was watching an RCMP officer, although his actions didn’t make sense.
It was only later in the day she learned it was, in fact, the man responsible for Nova Scotia's mass killing.
Henneberry is one of 27 area residents who gave key statements and evidence to police, which have now been made public by the inquiry into the tragedy.
“For me, it was difficult, and every time I look out my living room window, that’s what I see," she says.
Staff with the Mass Casualty Commission notified Henneberry that her statement to RCMP would become public, just before it outlined what happened in the small community of Shubenacadie.
During the commission’s presentation on those events Monday, audio of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was among the 22 victims, was played from a radio dispatch log.
After coming on shift early that morning, Stevenson already knew that the man who had killed 13 people in Portapique was on the loose — driving a fully-marked mock police car.
After hearing the gunman may have been heading south on Highway 2, Stevenson advised her colleague Const. Chad Morrison that she would meet at his position north of the Shubenacadie cloverleaf on the east shoulder of the highway.
While she was enroute from the exit 10 ramp, Morrison encountered the gunman in his mock police car, who shot him through the driver’s side window.
Injured, Morrison sped away to seek medical care at the EHS Paramedic Base in Milford, NS.
According to GPS evidence gathered by the inquiry, upon hearing Morrison had been shot, Stevenson then sped up to reach his last known position.
As she entered the Shubenacadie cloverleaf ramp, the killer drove in the opposite direction on the roadway and rammed into her cruiser.
The Mass Casualty Commission says witness accounts from residents in the area differ as to where Stevenson was after she exited her vehicle, but forensic evidence suggests she was facing in the perpetrator’s direction as they exchanged gunfire.
Evidence also suggests Stevenson fired 14 rounds at him, at one point likely delivering a non-fatal wound to the killer’s head.
But she died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
It was at that point the commission determined Joey Webber drove up after seeing the collision.
As Commission Counsel Anna Mancini detailed with emotion in her voice on Monday, “One witness indicated that it looked as though Joey was running to help, another described him as a 'Good Samaritan.'”
The gunman shot Webber, leaving him in the backseat of his mock cruiser, which he then set on fire.
Henneberry says she saw the perpetrator load items from his vehicle into Webber's, and then saw him drive away.
Even for a trauma nurse who served two tours in Afghanistan, what she saw remains troubling.
“Because I would have been over there, especially being in the military and a nurse, so it makes it very difficult in hindsight of what you know afterward.”
Henneberry says she considers herself fortunate to have mental health support.
“I see somebody for this,” she says. “And that’s coming from someone who has seen the worst of the worst. So I can just imagine someone that doesn’t have any of that training, that it would be very, very difficult for them.”
That deep effect on the community led to the creation of a memorial park in the center of Shubenacadie, just a few feet from where the tragic events occurred.
Sitting in a semi-circle surrounded by plants and flowers are three coloured metal benches: a blue one with racing flags in honour of Joey Webber; a red one featuring an RCMP mounted rider for Const. Heidi Stevenson; and a yellow one with hummingbirds for Gina Goulet.
Goulet was killed at her home not far away, after the killer fled the scene on the highway.
The park is a community effort spearheaded by the Shubenacadie Community Development Association, with residents like Anne Perry coming together to complete the project last fall.
“Everything was volunteered, it was a big community support after something that was so tragic,” she says.
“I think it gives them peace of mind,” Perry adds. “It gives them a place to relax and reflect, and maybe heal a bit better as well.”
