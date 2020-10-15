HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft from a business in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Western Valley Region RCMP say a farm equipment supply business on McCain Produce Road was broken into sometime between 12 p.m. on October 10 and 2 p.m. on October 11.

Police say an individual or individuals gained entry to a garage on the property and stole two side-by-side vehicles and six chainsaws. The business was unoccupied at the time.

One vehicle is a green 2018 Cub Cadet 750 side-by-side. It has New Brunswick licence plate number YB0 596, and vehicle identification number LWGMDWZ40JA001255.

The other vehicle is a black and gray 2020 CF Moto Z950 side-by-side. It has vehicle identification number LCELV1ZGXM6000028 and did not have a licence plate.

The stolen chainsaws include:

A Husqvarna 445 chainsaw with serial number 20195000246

Four Stihl MS271 chainsaws with serial numbers: 517806395, 525152140, 525152147, 525152152

A Stihl MS461 chainsaw with serial number 187962407

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity between 12 p.m. on October 10 and 2 p.m. on October 11, or who has information on the location of the stolen vehicles or chainsaws is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.