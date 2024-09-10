Sidney Crosby says he's 'pretty optimistic' about getting an extension done with the Penguins
Sidney Crosby doesn't know when the deal will be signed.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is also confident an agreement isn't far away.
Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour's North American leg Monday, Crosby said he expects to ink a contract extension before the team opens the regular season on Oct. 9.
"I'm pretty optimistic it's going to get done," the three-time Stanley Cup champion said in a ballroom at the glitzy Encore hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. "I don't know what day specifically, but it's been really positive. It hasn't been a difficult process at all."
Eligible to put pen to paper since July 1, Crosby is set to enter the final season of a 12-year, US$104.4 million deal that carries an $8.7 million salary cap hit -- matching his No. 87 jersey.
The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, native made the playoffs in 16 consecutive seasons from 2007 through 2022, but he and the Penguins missed out the last two springs as they try to retool around an aging core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.
Pittsburgh fell a point short of making it in 2022-23 before missing out by three in April.
"We've been right there," Crosby said. "We finished really strong. We all felt pretty good about hanging in there the way that we did. We're just hoping that we can be a little more consistent in a few areas."
He is coming off a 42-goal, 94-point campaign that saw him finish tied for 12th in the league scoring race and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Crosby, 37, will enter 2024-25 just four points shy of 1,600 for his career and was named one of Canada's first six players for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February -- the closest thing men's hockey has had to a best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey
"You don't really know the trajectory of everything and how you're going to feel mentally, physically," Crosby said when asked how long he plans to continue playing. "All you can do is really just each year evaluate it and go from there. I feel really good. I'm (as) excited about going to training camp as I was my first year. The passion and that sort of thing is all there."
The Penguins, however, don't appear close to being a top contender to winning another championship. General manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas is trying to walk the line of staying competitive with a nucleus on the wrong side of 30, while at the same time also looking to an eventual future that doesn't include Crosby and Co.
Pittsburgh dealt star forward and pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel ahead of last season's trade deadline despite being in the playoff hunt.
"(Dubas) has got to do what's best for the club -- that's his job," said Crosby, a two-time Hart Trophy winner as league MVP. "I've been around for long enough to understand that there's always challenges that come with that, probably even more so with our team. That's something that I'm well aware of. When he's looking at what he has to do, he's got to approach it a certain way. As a player, I have to do the same. That's just hockey."
The Penguins added forwards Kevin Hayes, Anthony Beauvillier, Cody Glass and youngster Rutger McGroarty this summer, but the group that fell short five months ago remains largely intact.
Crosby said he's confident a roster retool, reset or rebuild -- whatever term is used -- on the fly is possible.
"Some teams have been able to go through that transition a little quicker or a little bit differently than others," he said. "It's definitely possible, as a player, though, you always want to win. That's why you play the game."
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Canadian fast food chains create value menus to win back customers
Canada’s restaurant industry is in a slump as money conscious consumers are eating out less and spending less when they do go out.
Forgotten Cheetos snack bag can have 'world-changing' impact, U.S. national park says
A U.S. national park is cautioning tourists about how a small bag of Cheetos could have an enormous impact.
Man accused of setting on fire a Ugandan Olympic athlete dies of burns
A man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack, according to the Kenyan hospital where he was treated.
'Blown away by your kindness': Meredith Gaudreau thanks Calgary in heartfelt eulogy
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Frenchman on trial for rape of drugged wife is hospitalized, lawyer says
A 71-year-old man on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home was hospitalized on Tuesday for medical checks and treatment, his lawyer told journalists.
Apple's new AirPods are also hearing aids. Can they really save you thousands of dollars?
During its glossy product announcement event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new role for its latest AirPods Pro model: medical device.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
PwC tells employees it will use location data to police 'back-to-office' rule
PricewaterhouseCoopers will start tracking where its employees in the United Kingdom work, in a bid to dial back its current work-from-home culture.
