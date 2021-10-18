Sightseers flock to Cabot Trail and take in fall view from gondola

INGONISH, N.S. -

The fall colours as captured from inside the moving gondola on its way up Smokey Mountain along the Cabot Trail is a view like no other.

People flocked from all over the Maritimes to take in the view and, if you ask people on top of the mountain, the trip was worth it.

"We sold 2,223 tickets on Saturday and sold about one thousand tickets on Sunday," says gondola owner Martin Kejval.

With people lining up for a ride on the gondola the entire weekend, the fall colours meant basically a license to print money for the operators of the Cape Smokey resort.

And, they say, it's a windfall that came a little unexpected.

"I was expecting the Thanksgiving weekend to be a little bit busier or busier than the weekend that just past, but somehow this weekend took the cake," says Kejval.

At this restaurant not far from the gondola, business was booming as well.

It was the final weekend here at the Coastal Restaurant in Ingonish before closing for the season, and they went out with a bang.

"We had an amazing fall, it was the best in 16 years and I think the gondola and fall colours are a huge attractions. These new things coming to Ingonish is really booming business," says Jason Leblanc, owner of Coastal Restaurant.

So while these spectacular fall views won't last much longer, businesses and travelers alike were able to make hay while the sun was shining this weekend.

And perhaps offer a little taste of what kind of tourism hub this part of the Cabot Trail might be post COVID-19.