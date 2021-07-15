HALIFAX -- Help wanted signs seem to be everywhere as many businesses are seeking staff.

Nova Scotia is now in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, allowing retail stores to open at full capacity.

Bars and restaurants can return to their original operating hours and this means more working hours need to be filled.

But, according to Luc Erjavec, the vice-president of the Atlantic Canada Restaurant Association, that is proving to be a tall order.

"Number one, we left so many employees off our payrolls because of the pandemic, we have immigration that has essentially stopped which has always been an important part of our labour force, and number three is that we are really competing with some of the federal support programs which are really disincentives for people to return to the workforce," says Erjavec.

The labour predicament reached the extreme for a restaurant in Yarmouth last Sunday. One employee called in sick and there wasn't anyone to replace him and the restaurant was forced to close.

"I looked at last year's sales and I looked at this year's sales, and it was between 15 and $1700 that I lost from 3 o'clock until 9 o'clock," says restaurant owner Dianne Grant.

Two Crows Brewery in Halifax is also looking for staff and things are looking promising.

Management posted a job opening back in March and didn't get much of a response, a recent advertisement however is getting a lot of attention.

Operations manager Eric Dapont thinks there is a renewed confidence in the hospitality industry following a number of starts and stops during the height of the pandemic.

"I think the hope is that the light is at the end of the tunnel where people are saying that the hospitality industry is back and they think it's going to come back in a big way," Dapont says.

Things are looking up for Grant too. She has hired two employees in the last two days and is hoping she won't have to close in the future if someone is too sick to come to work.