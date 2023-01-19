Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday

A woman cleans snow off her car in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A woman cleans snow off her car in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, who was one of the first members of her generation elected as a national leader and became a global icon of the left, said Thursday she was leaving office after five and a half years.

China accuses 'some Western media' of COVID-19 coverage bias

China on Thursday accused 'some Western media' of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China's abrupt ending of its strict 'zero-COVID' policy, as it issued a vigorous defence of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.

Climate change misinformation 'rocket boosters' on Elon Musk's Twitter

Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts on Twitter denying the reality of climate change and making misleading claims about efforts to mitigate it. Such misinformation has flourished since it was bought by Elon Musk last year, but the site isn't the only one promoting content that scientists and environmental advocates say undercuts public support for policies intended to respond to a changing climate.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island