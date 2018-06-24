

A somber ceremony at New Brunswick’s Saint Mary’s First Nation on Sunday remembered two women from the community who lost their life to domestic violence.

It was a quiet tribute that spoke volumes about the lives of women who have been killed by an intimate partner.

Their names and stories have been added to a poignant display, honouring women from across New Brunswick who have been murdered by a spouse, partner or acquaintance.

“It seems like it’s been so long ago, and then it seems like it happened yesterday,” says Kristen Sharpe, daughter of Rowena Mae Sharpe.

In 2012, Rowena Mae Sharpe was killed by her estranged husband at the age of 38.

Her two children were part of today’s ceremony.

”She was really kind to everybody, she never judged anybody, she was always happy,” says Kristen Sharpe. “It felt like I was standing next to hear again today, so it was really overwhelming,”

“I’m glad they have events like this to such matters,” added Logan Sharpe, Rowena Mae Sharpe’s son.

In 1981, Geraldine Theresa Paul was killed by her partner at the age of 44.

“I like to remember her as a very happy person,” says Paul’s sister Mary Theresa Marshall.

Marshall says she was touched by the memorial for Geraldine.

“It’s like being acknowledged. I thought it was really nice. I never thought I’d see anything like this, and it’s really beautiful,” added Marshall.

The Silent Witness Project aims to remember the women who were killed, bringing attention to violence in the home, while also promoting action.

“Individual action but also government policy, programs, organizations working together, trying to learn from the tragedies, which in many cases, if you know the variable and put interventions in place, they may be preventable,” says Deborah Doherty of the N.B. Silent Witness Project.

Sunday’s dedication helped to bring a bit of solitude to past tragedy.

“We don’t ever want to forget what happened because then we forget to keep searching for solutions,” says Doherty. “So we want to honour the women who have lost their lives, and learn lessons from their collective voice.”

