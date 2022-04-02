Singer-songwriter from N.S. up for two Grammy awards

As a way to hone her craft, singer-songwriter, Laura Roy, moved to England from Nova Scotia on what she calls a "gut feeling" nearly five years ago.

"Saved up, applied for a visa and then packed a couple suitcases and bought a one way ticket to London, and I've been here ever since," says Roy.

Roy's latest EP "Tides", a project she says is very special, is in the running for an East Coast Music Award.

"There's a lot of themes about my connection to nature and just references to my upbringing in it, so it was kind of like a little ode to Nova Scotia," she says.

When the musician isn't making her own tunes, Roy does backing vocals for some major stars.

"So yeah, I've sang with Camilla Cabello, Anne Marie, I'm going on tour with another artist next month," says Roy.

And she does lots of collaborative songwriting.

"This song is called 'Alone' it's on 'Planet Her' Doja Cats latest album," Roy says.

One of the tracks Roy has worked on had been picked up by the pop superstar, Doja Cat, whose record is up for eight Grammy awards.

"And then two of the big categories, album of the year and pop vocal album of the year, which includes me because on those bigger nominations it includes all of the writers, all of the producers," she says.

Roy's voice can also be heard on 'Alone' – earning her not only a writing credit, but a vocal credit too.

"The idea had some of my backing vocals on it as well, which they kept on the master recording which is really exciting," says Roy.

With two Grammy nominations, of course comes an invite to attend the show.

"So I'll be flying out to L.A. this week and then driving down to Vegas for the awards and some events involved in it," she says.

Roy says she received an official invite in the mail that came with a medal as a keepsake.

"I think I would just wear that everywhere I went, I know they actually said they encourage people to wear them, I don't know if I'll go that far, but it's definitely a nice tangible thing to have, so that's quite special," she says.

As for what she will wear to the ceremony, Roy says she already has her outfit planned.

"It's almost like a kilt. It's almost like a high fashion kilt with this leather top, so I love that it's almost like a nod to the Celtic influence of Nova Scotia," she says.

For her first time attending the event, Roy says she's honoured to represent the Maritimes.

"I always feel quite proud when I meet people. They often assume I'm American. They ask where I'm from and I politely correct them that I'm Canadian and not a ton of people are familiar with Nova Scotia too, so it's nice to spread that everywhere I go," says Roy.