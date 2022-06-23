Singer-songwriter Johnny Reid reunites with superfan at Glace Bay concert

Scottish-Canadian musician Johnny Reid sang to a sold-out crowd at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S, Wednesday night and there was no one more excited to see him than Vicki Gould.

It didn't take long for Reid to notice Gould in the crowd.

“The first song he sang was ‘Today I’m Gonna Try and Change the World’ and he got half way through the song and made a hand gesture to Vicki and winked at her. I was blown away,” said Lori Gould, Vicki’s mother.

The pair share a special connection. Johnny and Vicki first met in November of 2019, after the singer invited her to his show in Sydney, N.S.

“To me, it was incredible, but for her, I’m sure it was just the exact same. You know, it’s these small things in life, these wee things we can do in our life to make a huge difference,” said Reid in a 2019 interview with CTV News.

More than two years later, the Gould family was surprised Reid remembered them. The singer even left the stage to say a quick hello and take a picture.

“It's amazing. I'm in shock that he remembered her, all the tours and stuff that he does around the world, he actually remembered her,” said Lori.

The 24-year-old has been through her share of challenges in life. Vickie was born with Down syndrome and had open heart surgery when she was just five years old.

Lori says her daughter is mostly non-verbal, but when a Johnny Reid song comes on she belts out the words.

“They actually heard her up on stage singing because when they came down, the backup singer and piano player, they said ‘Oh, we heard her singing.’ She was just rocking away all night in the chair. She loved it,” said Lori.